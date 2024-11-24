Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
ACT Reveals Tauranga City Council Spent $180,000 On A Documentary

Sunday, 24 November 2024, 2:33 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

Tauranga-based ACT MP Cameron Luxton can reveal that Tauranga City Council has spent more than $180,000 on a documentary about Te Manawataki o Te Papa, a civic precinct development in Tauranga.

This information was obtained by ACT through a LGOIMA request.

“Instead of investing in core infrastructure or easing the burden on ratepayers, the council has wasted money on a self-congratulating documentary that most people will never watch,” says Mr Luxton.

“Despite hosting VIPs for the documentary's launch party, the council still hasn't made the film public. That means ratepayers will have to wait before finding out whether the documentary highlights the civic centre's $300 million price tag, or its $6.5 million ongoing annual operational costs.

“This is exactly the kind of spending the Government has urged councils to rein in. If the development requires an expensive documentary in order to get the local community on board, perhaps it’s not the best use of ratepayer money.

“Many Tauranga families and businesses are struggling with eye-watering rates bills, fuelled by unnecessary spending locked in by the unelected commissioners like Te Manawataki o Te Papa. If the Council really wants to ‘breathe new life’ into the city, it should focus on slashing waste to reduce rates so that households have money to spend and businesses have the confidence to open, invest and expand.”

