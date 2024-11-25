Climate Minister To See Antarctica Research First-Hand

Hon Simon Watts

Minister of Climate Change

Climate Change Minister Simon Watts is travelling to Antarctica on Monday to see the impacts of climate change first-hand and see New Zealand’s scientific work on the ice.

“Antarctica is under increasing pressure from climate change, with rapid changes to the Antarctic ice sheet, ice shelves, sea ice, and biodiversity now apparent,” Mr Watts says.

During his visit, Mr Watts will see some of New Zealand’s leading scientific research programmes and meet international partners on the ice including the US.

“New Zealand’s long-term commitment to Antarctic research, including through the Antarctic Science Platform, is vital for understanding how changes in Antarctica will impact New Zealand and the world,” Mr Watts says.

“Our scientists and international partners are working together to better understand how much sea-level is likely to rise in the coming decades and centuries. This knowledge allows communities and Governments to better prepare for the future impacts of climate change.”

Mr Watts is expected to return to New Zealand on Friday 29 November. He is the second Cabinet Minister to visit Antarctica this term, with Finance Minister Nicola Willis visiting earlier this month.

