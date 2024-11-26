Funding For 50 New Senior Doctors, More Nurses

Hon Dr Shane Reti

Minister of Health

Frontline funding by the Government will enable the employment of 50 new senior doctors, as well as additional specialist nurses and other health professionals.

“This will reduce wait times, enhance patient safety and support vulnerable specialties like dermatology,” says Health Minister Dr Shane Reti.

“Our senior doctors are key to keeping our hospitals functioning well, maintaining safety for patients and staff, and delivering quality care for New Zealanders, faster.

“This funding will help fill critical workforce gaps and support the health workforce to deliver on the Government’s health targets, particularly in regional or provincial hospitals.”

Health New Zealand anticipates the cost of 50 new senior doctors will be approximately $20 million, depending on the specialties of the new doctors and their level of experience.

This comes in addition to $10 million for senior specialist nurses and allied health professionals and a $12 million fund for minor improvements hospitals, to make the daily lives of frontline staff and patients easier.

“While Health New Zealand has made significant progress recruiting nurses in the last 12 months, there are critical shortages in rural areas and particular specialties, such as mental health, maternity and critical care.

“Setting aside funding specifically to employ senior specialist nurses and allied health professionals will help sustain services that are struggling because of a lack specialist skills.”

Finally, a fund has been established to make small improvements in hospitals to improve the experience of patients and staff.

“This $12 million fund, divided between the four regions, is aimed at making small improvements that make a big difference for our highly valued frontline staff. This could be for minor repairs, replacement appliances for patients or staff, new books or toys for children undergoing treatment,” says Dr Reti.

“It’s up to each region how they make use of this funding, but I expect them to be able to access it quickly and easily, so they can get recruitment and minor repairs underway.”

Dr Reti says this move is a result of the Government’s clear direction to cut wasteful spending, strengthen the frontline and put funding and decision making directly into the hands of the regions.

“In Budget 2024, the Government made a record investment in health of $16.68 billion over three budgets. With this funding, we expect to see improvements in services to New Zealanders, and for Health NZ to live within their means.

“Since being appointed as Commissioner, Professor Levy has worked hard to find efficiencies and get Health NZ back on track.

“This has enabled us to put this funding where it matters most – into strengthening our clinical workforce and delivering timely access to quality healthcare for New Zealanders.”

© Scoop Media

