Statement On Nikki Kaye

Rt Hon Christopher Luxon

Prime Minister and Leader of the National Party

Hon Nicola Willis

Deputy Leader of the National Party

Prime Minister and National Party Leader Christopher Luxon and Deputy Leader Nicola Willis are deeply saddened by the passing of Nikki Kaye, a cherished colleague, friend, and former Minister, Deputy Leader and Member of Parliament for Auckland Central.

“Nikki’s contribution to our party, her community, and New Zealand has left an indelible mark. Her tireless dedication, sharp intellect, and tenacity earned her the respect of people across the political spectrum,” Mr Luxon says.

“Nikki was a remarkable person and a crusader for what she believed in, and her contribution has left our country in a better place.

Nicola Willis says Nikki Kaye was one of the bravest Parliamentarians New Zealand has seen.

"She was not only a colleague, but a brilliant friend to many of us. She was fiercely committed to her constituents and her values and she contributed so much of her soul to this country party and our party.

“Our thoughts are with her family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time,” Nicola Willis says.

