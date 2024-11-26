Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Parliament

National Acknowledges The Passing Of Hon Nikki Kaye

Tuesday, 26 November 2024, 10:48 am
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

It is with heavy hearts that the National Party acknowledges the passing of Hon Nikki Kaye.

A National Party stalwart, involved with the Party since 1999, Nikki was a member of the Young Nationals and a researcher in the National Leader’s Office before winning selection as the Party’s candidate to contest Auckland Central at the 2008 election.

Nikki approached her candidacy with the same gusto with which she lived her life – full of energy, enthusiasm and a tireless work ethic.

Her sheer strength of character and determination, in the face of what was an uphill battle, saw her unseat Hon Judith Tizard in 2008 to become the first National MP in Auckland Central ending the left’s 90-year reign. She held the seat until her retirement from politics at the 2020 election.

As the local MP Nikki went on to handle over 50,000 constituency cases and was a staunch environmental advocate.

Nikki was also a strong advocate for youth, women and the LGBTQ community where she made many strong connections and friends.

Nikki Kaye committed more to our Party than any political party could hope for or ask of anyone. She is a great loss to us and the many New Zealanders whose lives she sought to improve daily.

Our thoughts are with Nikki's family and friends.

© Scoop Media

