Trade Minister Heads To Canada For CPTPP

Tuesday, 26 November 2024, 2:47 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Todd McClay
Minister for Trade

Trade Minister Todd McClay will travel to Vancouver today for the 8th Commission Meeting of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).

“CPTPP is a gold-standard free trade agreement. The accession by the United Kingdom and the interest shown by other economies shows the value of the Agreement,” Mr McClay says.

CPTPP member nations now represent over a third of New Zealand’s total trade worth $64 billion and 15 per cent of global GDP, opening doors to over 580 million consumers.

“This meeting will focus on accelerating expansion and delivering an ambitious review to benefit our businesses, signal the importance of collaboration, and drive rules-based trade,” Mr McClay says.

Expanding and enhancing CPTPP aligns with New Zealand’s goal to double exports by value in 10 years.

During his visit, Mr. McClay will also meet with New Zealand businesses in Vancouver.

