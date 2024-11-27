Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Action On Lifesaving Immunisations

Wednesday, 27 November 2024, 11:29 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Dr Shane Reti 
Minister of Health

Minister of Health Dr Shane Reti has praised hauora Māori providers for continuing to lift delivery of life-saving immunisations across all ages and all populations.

“In the first 10 months of the Immunising our Tamariki programme, hauora Māori providers have now delivered more than 69,000 vaccinations across all population groups, making our children and communities safer,” says Dr Reti.

"In October alone the programme funded more than 5,600 vaccinations including scheduled childhood vaccinations, and vaccinations for influenza, COVID-19 and for pregnant women.

“That’s a 5.5 per cent increase on their September figures. I’m incredibly proud of the work going on to ensure frontline delivery of services.

“Significantly, in the face of the whooping cough outbreak declared last week, 53 per cent of these vaccinations in October were for children under 24 months – those most at risk of serious diseases like pertussis and measles.

“After years of declining immunisation rates, it’s more important than ever that we drive targets to ensure our youngsters are protected.

“When we launched this programme in December 2023, I committed to investing $50m over two years to help key providers lift immunisation rates by connecting with their communities and building trust.

“Almost a year on, I’m delighted to see that thousands more young children are immunised and protected against diseases as a result, but there are still many other whānau we need to reach.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“Protecting pēpi and tamariki from preventable diseases through immunisation is one of the best ways to set up them up for a healthy future.

“It’s exactly why the Government is investing in making it easier to get kids immunised through well-child tamariki ora services, community pharmacies and outreach programmes led by hauora Māori providers, and also recently bringing on Plunket as vaccinators.

“In October, about 76 per cent of the vaccinations funded through this specific programme have been delivered to Māori and/or Pacific Peoples, but all New Zealanders are serviced by these providers.

“I know that working through the mid-winter period will have challenging for immunisation teams but these sort of initiatives do make a difference

“We know it will take a collective effort to reach our Government target of 95 per cent of children being fully immunised at 24 months of age.

“It’s an absolute priority for me,” says Dr Reti.

Notes:
The Immunising our Tamaraki programme is helping close an immunisation coverage gap for those who haven’t been reached by other health services.
By taking a whānau-centred approach, the Hauora Māori providers are helping address ongoing barriers to accessing health care services and building trust.
Immunisations are one of the most effective ways to protect against disease.
There’s more help and advice at www.immunise.health.nz

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 