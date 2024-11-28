First Charter School Announced To Open Term 1 2025

Hon David Seymour

Associate Minister of Education

27 November 2024

Associate Education Minister David Seymour today announced Christchurch-based Mastery Schools New Zealand – Arapaki as the first new charter school set to open in term one 2025.

“This announcement is a significant step in the Government’s efforts to lift educational achievement in New Zealand,” says Mr Seymour.

“Charter schools will make New Zealand’s education system more flexible and responsive to family and student needs.

“Every child deserves an education that gives them the opportunity to learn and grow in ways which are more specific to their needs. Mastery Schools New Zealand – Arapaki is a fantastic example of a school that will give families and educators more meaningful educational choice and support.

“Mastery Schools New Zealand – Arapaki is a partner school of Mastery Schools Australia (MSA). MSA provided another option for students who were disengaged from the state system, and the results speak for themselves.

“Student achievement in reading, mathematics and spelling occurred considerably faster than average. Attendance was 82% averaged across all campuses. While students progressed faster than average in reading, mathematics and spelling.

“I want to thank the Charter School Agency and independent Authorisation Board for the work they have done to progress this important work. They oversaw a robust and fair process with 78 applications in the first round.

“This is just the beginning. I hope to see many more new charter schools opening, and state and state-integrated schools converting to become charter schools.

“The huge demand to open charter schools not only highlights the need, but also the commitment of people to provide varied educational opportunities for young New Zealanders to maximise educational outcomes. Positive education outcomes can lead to better health, higher incomes, better job stability and greater participation within communities. These are opportunities that every student deserves.

“Charter schools will be given greater freedom to respond to diverse student needs in innovative ways, but they will be held to a much higher standard than state schools and subject to a high level of monitoring and accountability.

“More new charter schools will be announced shortly. Discussions with applicants will continue in the coming weeks. Schools which will not be among the first to open will have an opportunity to be reconsidered next year.”

Notes:

Mastery Schools New Zealand – Arapaki is a partner school of Mastery Schools Australia, which has opened five campuses since 2021. It is a full-time school for year one-eight students who have various learning difficulties and are disengaged from mainstream schooling.

Mastery Schools Australia has had phenomenal academic results since opening in 2021. Their most recent 2023 student achievement data across five campuses shows:

Reading: 1.6 years progress in 1 year.

Mathematics:1.5 years progress in 1 year.

Spelling: Average of 1.5 years growth after 1 year.

Average of 82% attendance across all campuses.

