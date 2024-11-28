Opposition Parties Unite On Way Forward To Protect ECE

Early childhood education needs to be treated as a public good, say Labour, the Green Party, and Te Pāti Māori in their newly released report of findings from public hearings they held into the Government’s ECE Regulatory Review.

The hearings, held in August and September, arose out of concern from early childhood kaiako and kaimahi and from the community that the Government’s sector review could bring about sweeping change, serving corporate and business interests rather children and those working in the profession.

Labour’s education spokesperson Jan Tinetti says it’s clear that early childhood education is a public good, as it sets the foundations for the rest of a child’s life.

“The role early childhood education plays in a child’s life is immense. What happens in their early years including how they learn affects them forever.

“ECE should not be used as a commercial opportunity to make a profit at the expense of the wellbeing and quality of education for tamariki and the working conditions of those who teach them.

“There are two competing visions for early childhood in Aotearoa New Zealand, what we found through our public hearings was that the majority of those we spoke with want a sector that is of the highest quality so tamariki can thrive and grow.”

The report highlights the need for regulation to protect from privatisation and diminished standards and working conditions, recommendations for tamariki wellbeing, fair and adequate funding, recognition of the unique status and autonomy of Kōhanga and Puna Reo.

Tākuta Ferris, education spokesperson for Te Pāti Māori, says the need to prioritise tamariki Māori came across strongly.

“We need to continue to invest in Reo Māori education in every community, including training for kaimahi Māori in all early immersion services, like Kōhanga Reo and Puna Reo.”

The Green Party's early childhood education spokesperson Teanau Tuiono emphasised culturally responsive education should be available to all tamariki, with Government having a responsibility to make sure the necessary resources were available to all early childhood education centres:

“Child-centred, culturally responsive early childhood education is the foundation for a future that sees our tamariki thrive. By properly resourcing our kaiako to provide quality education, we give our youngest learners the tools to navigate life with confidence, empathy, and a deep sense of belonging, empowering them to reach their full potential.

“To do this well, we must engage with our Māori, Pasifika, and migrant communities to ensure education reflects their values, aspirations and ultimately, their needs.

“These voices matter. We’ve heard, loud and clear, from our kaiako, whānau and wider communities during this consultation process: any decisions about early childhood education must hold the needs and well-being of children at the heart of every policy and every practice.”

“Labour, The Greens and Te Pāti Māori want to ensure early childhood kaiako and kaimahi and their communities can have their voices heard. The issues they have raised have a huge impact on our collective future as a nation – early childhood education not only needs to be public good but for all decisions about the sector made with a child-centric lens.”

