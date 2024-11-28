Strengthening Timber Trade With New Assurance System

Hon Todd McClay

Minister of Forestry

The Government is delivering on its commitment to combat trade in illegally harvested timber, with consultation starting today on operational details to implement New Zealand’s legal harvest assurance system, Forestry Minister Todd McClay announced today.

“The system will limit the risk of importing illegally harvested timber and provide the international market with confidence in New Zealand’s timber and timber products,” Mr McClay says.

“As markets increasingly demand verifiable assurances, this system will help us maintain and expand access to higher-value opportunities worldwide.”

The legal harvest assurance system is designed to:

Reduce the risk of trading in timber sourced from illegal harvesting.

Provide exporters with a streamlined pathway to meet global market requirements.

Ensure timber imported into New Zealand meets legal harvest standards.

Support international efforts to combat illegal logging and strengthen global supply chains.

The Government is inviting input on the operational details of the system, which is set to be fully implemented by August 2027. Feedback gathered during the consultation will shape the final recommendations and ensure the system is practical and effective for all stakeholders.

Consultation is open until 26 February 2025, and details are available on the Ministry for Primary Industries’ website.

