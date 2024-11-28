Chemical Weapons And Iranian Missiles Targeted In New Russia Sanctions

Rt Hon Winston Peters

Minister of Foreign Affairs

Foreign Minister Winston Peters today announced new sanctions in response to Russia’s ongoing illegal invasion of Ukraine – and joined partners in a Call to Action on sanctions-evading ‘shadow fleet’ activities.

“These new sanctions respond to recent findings by the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons that illegal Riot Control Agents are being used on the frontlines in Ukraine. This is in line with reports that we have been hearing throughout the year that Russia is using chemical weapons on the battlefield in clear breach of the Chemical Weapons Convention,” Mr Peters says.

The new sanctions package also targets Iranians involved in the supply of ballistic missiles and drones to Russia, as well as Russian’s facilitating this trade.

“Transfers of Iranian weaponry facilitates Russia’s illegal war of aggression against Ukraine. New Zealand condemns those who are providing support.

“New Zealand is part of a wider international sanctions effort, condemning and seeking to hold accountable those supporting Russia’s illegal actions,” Mr Peters says.

Since the Russia Sanctions Act entered into force in March 2022, NewZealand has imposed sanctions on more than 1,700 individuals and entities, along with a range of trade measures. These new sanctions target seven individuals and five entities.

New Zealand has deep concerns about the rise in Russian and DPRK-related 'shadow fleet’ activity. This illegal maritime traffic is a significant threat to all countries: in addition to seeking to bypass sanctions, shadow fleet vessels have a pattern of ignoring maritime safety and environmental rules, avoiding insurance costs, and engaging in other unlawful actions.

Alongside Australia, New Zealand endorses the UK-initiated Call to Action on the Shadow Fleet. The Call to Action promotes compliance with international standards for maritime safety, environmental protection, and insurance.

More information about sanctions, travel bans, and export controls against Russia, as well as diplomatic, military and economic support to Ukraine, can be found on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade website here. A Joint Statement from NewZealand and Australia regarding the Call to Action will be available here.

Note: The Government has implemented the following actions in response to the war in Ukraine:

Passed the historic Russia Sanctions Act under which we have implemented sanctions (Including those announced today) targeting:

Vladimir Putin and key members of his inner circle.

Senior leadership of the Security Council of the Russian Federation.

All 620 members of the Russian parliament (State Duma and Federation Council).

All Russian Ministers and Governors.

More than 280 entities including state-owned enterprises, entities that are part of Russia’s military industrial complex, Donbas militia groups, and Belarusian defence entities.

More than 110 oligarchs and immediate family with close ties and influence with the Russian Government.

19 financial institutions, including Russia’s Central Bank

7 Belarusian financial institutions.

56 individuals and entities involved in disinformation and cyber-attacks on Ukraine.

15 members of the Central Election Commission.

Almost 100 Russian-directed leaders in the Donetsk and Luhansk Peoples’ Republics and occupied Ukrainian regions.

The Commissioner for Children’s Rights in the Office of the President of the Russian Federation.

21 Iranian individuals and 15 Iranian entities for supplying drones to Russia.

2 individuals and 10 entities involved in the supply of DPRK military materiel to Russia for use in Ukraine.

Banned all Russian and Belarusian Government and military aircraft and vessels from NZ.

Banned exports to Russian and Belarusian military and security forces.

Suspended bilateral Foreign Ministry Consultations with Russia.

Trade measures

Implemented a 35% tariff on all Russian imports to NZ.

Banned the import of Russian gold into NZ.

Significantly expanded the export ban on Russia and Belarus to cover more industrial products of strategic importance (by adding more than 700 new prohibited tariff lines).

Banned the import of Russian oil, gas, and coal.

Banned the export of oil exploration and oil production goods to Russia.

Banned the import from and export to Russia of certain luxury goods.

Implemented the G7-plus oil price cap on Russian-origin oil.

Other assistance to Ukraine

Since the full-scale invasion on 24 February 2022, New Zealand has pledged over $130 million in financial assistance and in-kind support to Ukraine in the face of Russia’s invasion. That includes:

support for military training, equipment, and materiel valued at $83.4 million, including up to 97 NZDF personnel deployed to Europe.

$31.9 million in humanitarian assistance to conflict-affected Ukrainian communities in Ukraine and in neighbouring countries.

$5.2 million in support for international legal processes and human rights monitoring.

Call to Action

The Call to Action is a UK-led initiative launched at the European Political Community summit in July, which aims to bring attention to the risks that the ‘shadow fleet’ poses to the environment, maritime safety and security, the integrity of international seaborne trade, and respect for international maritime law. It calls on flag states, port states and private sector stakeholders to adhere to their obligations in order to support efforts to address the risks posed by the shadow fleet.

In addition to the recent endorsement by NewZealand and Australia, the Call has been endorsed by 43 members of the European Political Community, Canada and the United States.

The full text of the Call to Action and a list of the countries that have endorsed it is available on the UK government website here.

