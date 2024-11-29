Red Tape Tipline Gets Over 300 Reports In First Week

Hon David Seymour

Minister for Regulation

In just its first week, over 300 people have reported red tape issues to the new Red Tape tipline, Regulation Minister David Seymour says.

“Red tape wastes valuable time, money and sanity. I am not surprised to see an outpouring of discontent from Kiwis who are sick of the tangle of red tape which stops them from getting things done.

“Reports have been received from a range of people across multiple sectors. The online red tape portal has received information from industries such as building and construction and traffic management, through to education and training.

“So far, most reports have come from building and construction. People are fed up with consenting processes which slow things down, and in some cases prevent things from happening all together.

“Another common issue reported was traffic management. The “sea of road cones”, as quoted, contributes to “frustrating and potentially unnecessary slowdowns and detours.”

Feedback will help flush out bad regulation that needs to be removed, prioritise future regulatory reviews, and identify legislation that needs change.

The Ministry for Regulation review team is busy triaging, reviewing, and engaging with and reporting back to submitters. Some of the red tape issues reported are more complex than others and will take time to look into thoroughly and may contribute to the bigger picture of where regulatory review is required.

“There will be a range of different options the Ministry will be able to take to address issues raised, including targeted conversations with regulatory agencies about change needed, providing me with advice to discuss regulatory issues with my ministerial colleagues, considering the topics for future larger scale regulatory reviews, through to proposing legislative change.

“It has become too difficult to work, save and invest, and Kiwis have had their productivity sapped because of the time spent complying with edicts from Wellington. We’re committed to restoring New Zealand’s ‘can do’ attitude. Keep the red tape reports coming, so we can do something about them.”

Red tape issues can be reported here.

