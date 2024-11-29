World Class Visitor Centre For Punakaiki

Hon Tama Potaka

Minister of Conservation

Hon Mark Patterson

Associate Minister for Regional Development

Sightseers to the iconic Punakaiki (Pancake Rocks and Blowholes Track) will enjoy a richer experience thanks to a world class visitor experience centre run by local Iwi, Conservation Minister Tama Potaka says.

This state-of-the-art facility provides visitors to the West Coast with a high-quality experience and helps boost the region’s economy while protecting this special place, Associate Regional Development Minister Mark Patterson says.

The Ministers opened the centre beside representatives from Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Waewae, the Department of Conservation – Te Papa Atawhai, Kānoa – the Regional Economic Development & Investment Unit, and others at Dolomite Point, Punakaiki, along the South Island’s West Coast on 29 November 2024.

Cradled within the beautifully rugged Paparoa National Park, tourists from around the world have helped make this one of Aotearoa New Zealand’s most popular visitor sites with its limestone stack geology and dramatic blowholes. Up to 500,000 people a year would visit before the impact of COVID-19.

Mr Potaka said the Punangairi Visitor Experience Centre was a beautifully designed building that brings mana to the visitor experience and fits into the surrounding landscape.

“It’s home to a smart multi-media encounter, Paparoa Experience, which will deliver a richer experience thanks to members of Ngāti Waewae alongside staff from Te Papa Atawhai.

“This mahi is a great example of the importance of strengthening our relationships with Iwi/Hapū for achieving shared conservation goals, and targeting investment into high-value conservation areas,” Mr Potaka says.

Mr Patterson said the $45.47 million redevelopment project was jointly funded by $28.10 million from the Provincial Growth Fund, managed by Kānoa and $17.37 million from the Department of Conservation – Te Papa Atawhai. The work was delivered in close partnership with Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Waewae over several years.

“The government is focussed on supporting regional tourism, economic growth, and delivering better public services. The improved visitor experience encourages people to stay longer, supporting the local businesses and regional development benefits for the long-term,” Mr Patterson says.

As well as the building itself, the surrounding area has been redesigned, to improve visitor experience and safety, with traffic, highway, parking, and pedestrian upgrades, with a pedestrian and cycle path connecting other visitor sites throughout Punakaiki and landscaping improvements.

Tourism to public conservation areas brings over $3 Billion into Aotearoa New Zealand’s economy each year, celebrates our natural and cultural heritage, and creates jobs in communities.

Ngāti Waewae Chairperson Francois Tumahai said the opening marked a significant milestone for Ngāti Waewae and Tai Poutini.

“We have had long-held aspirations to reconnect with Punakaiki and we now have that amazing opportunity through Punangairi Vistor Experience Centre. We look forward to delivering on this exciting future for Tai Poutini with our partner, Te Papa Atawhai.”

