Minister Reminds Public Health Officials Of Priorities

Hon Dr Shane Reti

Minister of Health

Minister of Health Dr Shane Reti says the National Public Health Service should concentrate its focus on prioritising serious public health issues facing New Zealanders.

“Earlier this week I was informed about an 8-page submission by the southern arm of the NPHS regarding a proposed fast food outlet in Wanaka,” Dr Reti says.

“I have raised my ongoing concerns about the content of submissions like these with the Chief Executive of Health New Zealand.

“Content within the submission, including observations about planetary health, landscape values, traffic and Te Tiriti do not match my over-arching view of what the NPHS should be spending its time on.

“Whooping cough, measles and raising immunisation rates are among the most pressing issues facing health today.

“I also found it astonishing that a submission from a health agency did not address the topics it might have been expected to. There was no mention in the document I have seen of healthy eating.

“I am pleased to hear that the National Director of the NPHS has now undertaken to review all potential public submissions from his agency, whether at a national, local or regional level.

“Submissions will have to meet more stringent criteria than were used in the context of the proposed Wanaka McDonald’s document.

“They will need to be considered as having a reasonable chance of influencing a decision and the NPHS says submissions will only be made on issues of direct public health concern.

“These will be temporary measures while the service focuses on its important reset currently underway. A new permanent framework will be established in future.

“I do recognise the important work of frontline public health services on issues such the spread of infectious diseases and on providing health services for children.

“Today’s acknowledgement from the Director to me will make more time available for that vital work,” Dr Reti says.

