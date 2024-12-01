Increased Medicines Access Continues Following Budget Boost

Hon David Seymour

Associate Minister of Health

Associate Health Minister with responsibility for Pharmac David Seymour is pleased to see further increased availability of medicines for Kiwis following the Government’s increased investment in Pharmac.

“Pharmac operates independently, but it must work within the budget constraints set by the Government,” says Mr Seymour.

“When this Government assumed office, New Zealanders were facing an uncertain future for medicine access. Pharmac had a $1.7 billion funding hole and had no new money to increase access for medicines.

“It was a priority for this Government to fix that. We’ve allocated Pharmac its largest ever budget of $6.294 billion over four years, so that it can get on and do its job – negotiating the best deals for medicine for New Zealanders.

“Tangible results continue to flow from our investment, with new cancer drugs, as well as other medicines, continuing to be made available. The early signs of Pharmac’s redirection remain positive, as expanding opportunities and access for patients and their families continue to be prioritised.

“Today is a positive day for cancer patients as access to treatments continue to flow from this government’s $604 million uplift. From today, an estimated 112 patients will be able to access Lenvatinib (branded as Lenvima) for thyroid cancer, liver cancer and kidney cancer. Please see specifications for funding here: Cancer and other medicines: Track our progress to funding - Pharmac | Te Pātaka Whaioranga | NZ Government

“The $604 million will also enable an estimated 18,000 patients with chronic heart failure with reduced ejection fraction. Pharmac anticipates this number to grow, after 5 years an estimated 33,000 additional people would benefit from empagliflozin every year.

“Also funded from today are -hCG low sensitivity urine test kits which means an estimated 9,300 women will be able to test whether their abortion was effective at home, rather than having to get a blood test.

“People with ADHD who meet certain eligibility criteria will also be able to access funded Lisdexamfetamine from today. This will provide an additional once daily treatment option for the management of ADHD while also easing the pressure on the supply of other ADHD medicines. Please see specifications for funding here: Decision to fund lisdexamfetamine for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) - Pharmac | Te Pātaka Whaioranga | NZ Government

“Earlier this year I outlined in my letter of expectations that Pharmac should have appropriate processes for ensuring that people living with an illness, along with their carers and family, can participate in and provide input into decision-making processes around medicines.”

“We want to build a world-class health system, and that requires access to world-class medicines.”

Note:

Pharmac is an independent Crown entity responsible for deciding which medicines and medical devices are funded in New Zealand. The recent funding uplift from the Government has enabled Pharmac to make these significant changes. Further details about the funding changes will be available on Pharmac’s website and through their communications channels.

