Same Old Joyless, Divisive, Envy-based Politics From Labour

Responding to the Labour Party’s decision to charge ahead with work on a capital gains tax and wealth tax, ACT Leader David Seymour says:

“This is the same old joyless, divisive, envy-based politics from Labour. There’s no vision or future for New Zealand in dividing the pie. There’s no future in the values of dividing wealth or dividing people by wealth, we need productivity growth and wealth creation as is abundantly clear in the figures.

“Labour’s basic message is that ‘your problems are caused by somebody else’s success. And if you vote for us we’ll take their wealth and give it to you to solve those problems.’

“The real solution to New Zealanders’ problems is to grow the pie with productivity growth and a celebration of success rather than a demonisation of the very thing we’re trying to create – more prosperity.

“It also shows why it’s so critical to keep Labour and its allies from Te Pāti Māori and the Greens out of power. If their theatrical displays in Parliament weren’t enough, imagine them taking the same attitude towards wealth creation and the wealth that so many New Zealanders have struggled so hard to create over decades.

“They rail against division, then try to pitch us against one another and tear down the tall poppies.

“ACT is focused on real solutions that boost productivity and grow the pie so that there is more wealth for everyone to enjoy. We’re cutting red tape and reforming the resource management system so that New Zealanders are empowered to build and invest. We’re liberalising overseas investment rules to make New Zealand the preferred destination for ideas, investment, talent. And we’re cutting waste, making the government work smarter to do more with less so Kiwis can keep more of their own money and build a better future for themselves and those they care about.”

