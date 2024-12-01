Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Labour Will Build Dunedin Hospital

Sunday, 1 December 2024, 3:24 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Labour Party

Labour will build Dunedin Hospital as it was committed to prior to election 2023.

“It’s a no-brainer, this is something Dunedin has needed for a long time,” Labour Leader Chris Hipkins said.

“National has made up all sorts of numbers, released another report that doesn’t include the numbers it claims, and now won’t budge on its arbitrary figure that will see the hospital downgraded.

“They’ve manufactured a crisis to justify cutting back Dunedin Hospital while giving hundreds of millions in a tax break to tobacco companies.

“They’re playing politics with Dunedin’s future. Saying one thing to get votes, then doing another in Government. Just build the hospital as promised.

“It has taken too long already and the people of Dunedin deserve to stop fighting for this,” Chris Hipkins said.

