NZ Welcomes Singapore Food Security Delegation

Hon Todd McClay

Minister for Trade

Minister for Trade and Agriculture Todd McClay today welcomes a delegation from Singapore, who are in New Zealand for a food security mission.

“The visit will strengthen our trade and investment ties and demonstrate how New Zealand’s world-leading agri-food ecosystem can support Singapore’s long-term food security.

“This mission will elevate the role of our world leading, high-quality, safe, food and fibre and contribute to our target of doubling the value of exports in the next 10 years.”

Delegates will visit key New Zealand food businesses and organisations that can provide Singapore with high-quality, safe, and sustainable food products, supported by extensive food science expertise.

“Singapore and New Zealand are natural partners that share a long-standing relationship and complementary economies, underpinned by NZ$9.92 billion of trade between us.

The visit strengthens our strategic trade and investment ties with Singapore and delivers on New Zealand’s commitment to elevate our relationship during the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2025.

The delegation arrived in Auckland on 1 December and will depart on 6 December.

