Open Work Rights Unlocked For Partners Of Skilled Migrants

Hon Erica Stanford

Minister of Immigration

The Government has today taken steps to ensure New Zealand attracts and retains the workers and skills it needs by returning open work rights to partners of high-skilled migrants.

“Starting today, the partners of Accredited Employer Work Visa (AEWV) holders in higher-skilled roles will be eligible for open work rights. To attract the best global talent to our country, we need to support their families so they can settle into New Zealand life,” Immigration Minister Erica Stanford says.

“This change allows partners to work for any employer and take on work without restrictions or unnecessary red tape. It also extends to partners of AEWV holders in lower-skilled roles, provided those workers are on a pathway to residency.

“Those eligible are all primary AEWV holders in ANZSCO Level 1-3 roles and those in Level 4-5 roles on a pathway to residence.

“This is another step towards restoring balance to the immigration system. Getting our work visa settings right is crucial as we rebuild the economy and get our country back on track,” Ms Stanford says.

© Scoop Media

