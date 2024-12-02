More Support To Help People On Benefit Into Work

Hon Louise Upston

Minister for Social Development and Employment

Up to 70,000 job seekers are to receive a new, more comprehensive needs assessment of the challenges holding them back from finding work and a personalised job plan to help overcome them.

“Individual Job Plans are a significant step forward in the Government’s efforts to provide welfare that works for all New Zealanders,” Social Development and Employment Minister Louise Upston says.

“Under the last government, if someone under the age of 25 came onto a benefit, they were predicted to be on welfare for about 20 more years over their lifetimes, while work-ready Jobseekers were predicted to be on benefits for 13 years.

“This Government has greater aspirations for young New Zealanders than a life on welfare, and we aren’t prepared to accept taxpayers’ money being spent on benefit payments for people who could be working.

“The changes we’re announcing will ensure those who can work receive the help they need, and we have 50,000 fewer people on Jobseeker Support by 2030.”

To achieve this, the Government has introduced the following support:

MSD is now offering phone-based case management to 10,000 people, increasing the total number of people with employment case managers at any given time to 70,000.

Everyone supported by an employment case manager will be eligible to receive a comprehensive work-readiness needs assessment examining any education, transport, addiction, health, and childcare issues they may have.

Case managers will work with these job seekers to construct a personalised plan of agreed actions to address these issues. Job seekers will be supported by work-readiness, literacy and numeracy, driver training, mental health, counselling, and addiction services as required.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“Many of those who are at risk of long-term welfare dependency have complex backgrounds and may require more help to address all the issues affecting their employability,” Louise Upston says.

“Job Plans will dig deeper than someone’s previous work experience and availability, giving them a proper assessment of their needs and the structure they need to address these risk factors.

“This increased support will come with responsibility. Those who don’t fulfil work-testable actions as agreed with their case manager could face sanctions through the new Traffic Light System.

“The Government’s focus on better public services has seen MSD’s phone-based case management service expand from assisting 1500 people in July to 10,000 today, meaning significantly more people are receiving one-on-one support.

“We are committed to helping people on benefits move towards fulfilling careers and escape the shackles of welfare dependency that is limiting their potential.”

© Scoop Media

