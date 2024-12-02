Govt Benefit Target Even Further Out Of Reach

Christopher Luxon has once again failed to read the room and claimed success while life gets harder for everyday Kiwis.

“The health system is in crisis, rates are up, race relations are going backwards, and a New Zealander leaves the country seeking better opportunities overseas every 6 and a half minutes,” Labour spokesperson for Social Development Carmel Sepuloni said.

“Despite Minister for Social Development Louise Upston’s pledge to reduce Jobseeker numbers by 50,000, the number of beneficiaries has risen by over 22,000 – meaning their target is effectively now 72,000.

“With the Minister now covering up her tracks by removing weekly benefit reporting, the latest beneficiary numbers may be even higher than she’s let us in on.

“Louise Upston is removing access to hardship assistance payments like food grants, for people who received a non-financial sanction, and access to emergency housing has been made more difficult. Tightening the guidelines and moving the goalposts is not a victory to claim, it is an abomination.

“Not only is this Government ineffective, but it is also cruel and punishing to people who are suffering because of this Government’s fiscal vandalism.

“Unemployment is at a four-year high and is forecast to continue to rise. The labour market is becoming weaker, so beneficiaries will likely grow further.

“Thousands of jobs have been lost because of this Government’s reckless choices. To then clamp down on those who end up on a benefit is heartless.

“Louise Upston should read the room and make a difference instead of making the lives of vulnerable people more difficult for no gain,” Carmel Sepuloni said.

