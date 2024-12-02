Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Govt Benefit Target Even Further Out Of Reach

Monday, 2 December 2024, 5:30 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Labour Party

Christopher Luxon has once again failed to read the room and claimed success while life gets harder for everyday Kiwis.

“The health system is in crisis, rates are up, race relations are going backwards, and a New Zealander leaves the country seeking better opportunities overseas every 6 and a half minutes,” Labour spokesperson for Social Development Carmel Sepuloni said.

“Despite Minister for Social Development Louise Upston’s pledge to reduce Jobseeker numbers by 50,000, the number of beneficiaries has risen by over 22,000 – meaning their target is effectively now 72,000.

“With the Minister now covering up her tracks by removing weekly benefit reporting, the latest beneficiary numbers may be even higher than she’s let us in on.

“Louise Upston is removing access to hardship assistance payments like food grants, for people who received a non-financial sanction, and access to emergency housing has been made more difficult. Tightening the guidelines and moving the goalposts is not a victory to claim, it is an abomination.

“Not only is this Government ineffective, but it is also cruel and punishing to people who are suffering because of this Government’s fiscal vandalism.

“Unemployment is at a four-year high and is forecast to continue to rise. The labour market is becoming weaker, so beneficiaries will likely grow further.

“Thousands of jobs have been lost because of this Government’s reckless choices. To then clamp down on those who end up on a benefit is heartless.

“Louise Upston should read the room and make a difference instead of making the lives of vulnerable people more difficult for no gain,” Carmel Sepuloni said.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Labour Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 