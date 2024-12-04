Strong Growth In International Student Enrolments

New Zealand’s international education sector is rebounding strongly, up 24 per cent year-on-year and 6 per cent above 2023 totals, Tertiary Education and Skills Minister Penny Simmonds says.

“With 73,535 enrolments between January to August 2024, more enrolments have been achieved in just two terms this year than we saw in all of last year,” Ms Simmonds says.

“This strong growth in international student enrolments is a testament to New Zealand’s global reputation for high-quality education. These students not only enrich our campuses but also significantly boost our economy, contributing to jobs, local businesses, and communities nationwide.

"With historical trends pointing to further enrolment increases before year-end, these are really positive results for our education providers. International education is not just about numbers - it’s about building lasting global connections, fostering innovation, and positioning New Zealand as a leader in education and research.

“The enrolments show national recovery as well as significant regional gains from 2023. Gisborne has experienced remarkable growth with an increase of 126 per cent, Marlborough has had an increase of 45 per cent, Hawke’s Bay has increased of 28 per cent, and Waikato is up 26 per cent.

“Universities and schools are driving growth, with universities enrolling 31,345 international students, a 14 per cent increase, and schools rising by 33 per cent to 16,815 students, including 69 per cent surge in primary school enrolments. Funded private training establishments also grew by 80 per cent on last year.

“Diversity in source markets strengthens our education sector. While China and India lead, enrolments have grown from the US, Thailand, Germany, Sri Lanka, and the Philippines, each now contribute 3 per cent of international students.

“Every funded part of the sector has seen growth this year, with universities now just 7 per cent below pre-pandemic levels, reflecting the resilience and adaptability of New Zealand’s education providers,” Ms Simmonds says.

