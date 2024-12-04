Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Positive Progress For The NZ ETS

Wednesday, 4 December 2024, 2:54 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Simon Watts
Minister of Climate Change

The New Zealand Emissions Trading Scheme (NZ ETS) auction today has resulted in a partial clearance, showing work to restore credibility in the market is working, Climate Change Minister Simon Watts says.

“Today’s auction result shows the market is moving in the right direction to restore credibility in the NZ ETS,” Mr Watts says.

“In August, the Government announced our decision to reduce the number of units available at auction between 2025 and 2029 (from 45 million to 21 million). While these changes won’t take effect until next year, these changes clearly signal the government’s ongoing commitment to the ETS as the main tool for lowering emissions and to getting ETS setting right to deliver those outcomes.

“It’s crucial that we continue to sustain this trajectory in restoring credibility in the ETS. A credible, ETS-led approach remains our most effective tool to incentivise individuals and businesses to reduce their emissions and achieve our climate targets."

At today’s auction, 4 million units sold.

The next auction will be on the 19 March 2025.

