Survey Results To Drive Change For Tourism And Hospitality Workforce

Hon Matt Doocey

Minister for Tourism and Hospitality

Tourism and Hospitality Minister Matt Doocey has welcomed the data released today about the hospitality and tourism workforce.

“Two of my key priorities include supporting the people who make up the tourism and hospitality workforce and growing the value of international tourism. In order to grow New Zealand’s international tourism we need a stronger workforce,” says Mr Doocey.

“It was particularly great to read most respondents reported good training opportunities at work and the percentage of respondents that indicated they intend to leave the hospitality and tourism sector dramatically reduced.

“I was also pleased to see 91 per cent of respondents are focused on being productive in their jobs and 90 per cent feel they have the skills to do their jobs with confidence.

“However, clearly there is room for improvement with the results showing job satisfaction is low and the levels of bullying and harassment in the workforce have not improved.

“Our tourism sector plays a vital role in showcasing the best of New Zealand to the world and driving our economy, contributing billions annually. It's crucial that the workplaces behind it are safe, welcoming, and supportive for all.

“These results have come at a great time as I expect to work through this data next week with hospitality leaders and representatives at the upcoming Hospitality Summit at Parliament.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“As the tourism sector continues to bounce back, workforce will be a key part as we look to the future. I look forward to hearing directly from the sector tangible actions that can be done to deliver better outcomes for hospitality and tourism workers.”

The Workforce Survey results can be found here.

© Scoop Media

