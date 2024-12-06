PM Recognises Extraordinary Bravery

Rt Hon Christopher Luxon

Prime Minister

The extraordinary courage of New Zealanders has been recognised again this year in the 2024 New Zealand Bravery Awards.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon has announced three Bravery Stars, 10 Bravery Decorations, and 25 Bravery Medals this year.

Posthumously, Mr Hussein Al-Umari’s actions at the massacre at Al Noor Mosque in Christchurch on 15 March 2019 has seen him awarded the New Zealand Bravery Star.

Mr Al-Umari faced the lone gunman, who was armed with semi-automatic shotguns and assault guns as his fellow worshippers attempted to flee to safety. His actions in drawing attention from the gunman demonstrated outstanding bravery, at the cost of his own life.

“Mr Al-Umari was a hero. Because of his selfless actions, many of the congregation had a chance to escape the murderous rampage in this sacred place of worship. This Bravery Star recognises the extraordinary sacrifice Mr Al-Umari made,” says Mr Luxon.

Also receiving Bravery Stars are two men who fought off a frenzied knife attack on staff at a Dunedin supermarket.

Mr Jorge Roberto Fuenzalida who was shopping with his wife, and Mr Dallas Kerry Wilson who was a supervisor at the supermarket have both received Bravery Stars for the terrifying attack on another staff member on 10 May 2021.

“Four people were stabbed in this attack, and without the help of Jorge and Dallas, many more may have been injured or died. These men were both stabbed themselves and sustained life-threatening injuries as they fought desperately to save the staff member from the attack.

“It is inconceivable that such an attack could happen in broad daylight as people went about their daily business. That members of the public – ordinary people - went to the aid of the victim with no thought for their own safety makes me very proud to be a New Zealander.

“I would like to convey my gratitude to each of the 35 other New Zealand Bravery Award recipients. The actions that you have been recognised for demonstrate your willingness to step up when members of your communities were at great risk,” says Mr Luxon

“I would also like to make special note of the many police officers who are amongst those 35. Men and women who put their lives in danger every single day, in order to protect New Zealand’s people. We owe you our deep thanks for your service,” says Mr Luxon.

