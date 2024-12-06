Bravery Award Recipients Recognised

Police Minister Mark Mitchell and Associate Police Minister Casey Costello have congratulated sixteen current and former police officers, who were acknowledged in the New Zealand Bravery Awards today.

“Police do an incredible job every day keeping our communities safe, but the officers recognised today have gone above and beyond,” says Mr Mitchell.

“Bravery Awards are only given to those who have shown outstanding courage. To have so many police officers from across the country acknowledged is exceptional.”

Minister Costello says the awards include two awards of the New Zealand Bravery Decoration (NZBD), which is presented for an act of exceptional bravery in a situation of danger.

“Former Senior Constable Andrew Watson received the award for his attempts to save a woman from a burning car. The second recipient is Constable Matthew Hunt for his actions before and after he was shot and fatally wounded in June 2020.

“Constable Matthew Hunt showed extraordinary bravery in harrowing circumstances. I am pleased to see his actions recognised today,” Ms Costello says.

The New Zealand Bravery Medal (NZBM), recognising an act of bravery, was awarded to fourteen officers. Constable Dave Goldfinch, who was with Constable Hunt was one of those receiving the NZBM.

The Bravery Medal was also awarded to two off-duty officers who tackled a knife attacker in a Dunedin supermarket; and four members from the Bay of Plenty for their bravery under gunfire from a man sought for a double homicide.

Medals were also awarded to some officers who took heroic action during the extreme weather events last year.

“We should all be grateful for those officers who selflessly step up to help others,” says Mr Mitchell.

“I am very proud of all those officers and commend them on their exceptional service to New Zealand.”

