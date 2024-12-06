Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Greens Echo OECD Call For Electricity Market Reform

Friday, 6 December 2024, 1:11 pm
Press Release: Green Party

The Green Party has welcomed the OECD urging the Government to re-examine separating ‘gentailers’ to make a fairer electricity market for New Zealanders.

“Our electricity market is failing people and planet, it is in desperate need of reinvention,” says the Green Party Energy Spokesperson Scott Willis.

“The future is renewable energy, but the foundations of the current market have locked gentailers into using fossil fuels while locking new entrants and renewables out. We need political leadership to dismantle the monopoly and allow fairer prices.

“The OECD has been clear that our energy market is in need of an overhaul, sending a clear message to the Government that has so far sat on its hands.

“For far too long the gentailers have prioritised shareholder profits over investment in renewable electricity generation, as tight market conditions boost economic returns but inflict pain on households, businesses and industry.

“Until the rules are changed, the country will suffer from issues of supply, business closures due to high power prices, and higher prices for families already struggling to pay their bills.

“We can have cheaper electricity, alongside development of a cleaner, smarter grid, through the separation of the gentailers as the starting point.

“My Member’s Bill, the ‘Electricity Industry (Separation of Generation and Retail Businesses) Amendment Bill’ offers a pathway forward. It was deposited in the Ballot earlier this year and this Government doesn’t need to wait for it to be picked from the ‘Biscuit Tin’. It can use my bill to take the necessary action if it’s serious about fixing our broken electricity market.”

“The future is renewable energy, and it is time to unlock a world of new possibilities by building an electricity market that puts people and planet first,” says Scott Willis.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Green Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 