New Members Appointed To EECA Board

Hon Simeon Brown

Minister for Energy

6 December 2024

Energy Minister Simeon Brown has today announced two new appointments to the Energy Efficiency & Conservation Authority (EECA) Board.

John Carnegie and Vijay Goel have both been appointed as members for three-year terms which will begin on 6 January 2025 and end on 5 January 2028.

“As Minister for Energy, my goal is to ensure that New Zealand has a reliable energy mix that meets the needs of households and businesses, and is available at internationally competitive prices,” Mr Brown says.

“Ensuring that the energy New Zealand produces is used efficiently and that there are good conservation measures in place is the other side of this important equation.

“With backgrounds in the energy sector, governance, and business, these two appointments will add helpful skills and perspectives to the EECA Board and ensure that the agency drives value for money for every dollar spent.

“I would like to thank former member Albert Brantley and outgoing member Karen Sherry QSM for their service to the EECA Board.”

Notes:

John Carnegie has held a number of roles across the energy sector, including internationally. Mr Carnegie brings extensive experience and knowledge from the energy sector.

Vijay Goel is a chartered accountant and is currently the Chair of the Bank of Baroda (New Zealand) Limited. He brings governance experience, financial acumen, and audit and risk experience to the board.

