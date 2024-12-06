Fossil Fuel Lobbyist Appointment To EECA Board Called Out

The Green Party condemns the Government’s appointment of a fossil fuel lobbyist to the Energy Efficiency & Conservation Authority Board.

“The appointment of a fossil fuel lobbyist to this board is like putting the fox in charge of the henhouse,” says the Green Party Spokesperson for Energy, Scott Willis

“This shows how entrenched climate denial is at the heart of this Government, and completely flies in the face of the Authority’s mandate to promote energy efficiency. It’s also an insult to the legacy of Jeanette Fitzsimons, the architect of EECA

“This is the latest in a series of wildly inappropriate political appointments by this Government. In this case, it’s one which undermines the necessary transition we so desperately need and instead turns up the temperature on the already raging climate crisis.

“We can build a more sustainable and affordable energy network that puts the interests of people and planet before the profits of the fossil fuel industry. But we will fail to do that by pandering to industry lobbyists.

“Aotearoa needs leadership when it comes to the climate crisis. Our communities deserve to be set up for the future, not set up to fail,” says Scott Willis.

