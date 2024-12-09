New Campaign Promotes Alcohol-Free Pregnancies

Hon Dr Shane Reti

Minister of Health

Health Minister Dr Shane Reti has launched a new public health campaign to prevent fetal alcohol spectrum disorder by promoting alcohol-free pregnancies.

FASD is the leading cause of preventable intellectual and neurodevelopmental disorders in New Zealand, causing lifelong physical, behavioural, learning and mental health problems.

“The impact of FASD in New Zealand is significant, both social and economic. It’s shared by families, caregivers, and communities,” says Dr Reti.

“We all have a part to play in preventing FASD. This campaign, Nurture the Future Within, encourages people to consider how our choices now impact their families and generations to come.

“Its message – keep pregnancies alcohol-free – highlights best public health advice, that there is no safe level of alcohol consumption during pregnancy.”

This campaign is part of a broader work programme aimed at increasing education, prevention and support for those affected by FASD.

“An estimated three to five Kiwi kids will be born with FASD every day. The Government is committed to taking action, with evidence-based approaches to prevent and improve outcomes for people affected by FASD,” says Dr Reti.

“This year, I have announced eight new initiatives to promote better prevention, education and support for people with FASD, with a total of $6.85 million of funding.

“I am pleased with progress so far. Since the new diagnostic guidelines were published, 30 health professionals have completed their training, developing their ability to recognise, diagnose and support children with FASD and their families.

“The community-led FASD Pilot Programme is also demonstrating positive results, bringing more than 215 families living with FASD, health professionals and community leaders together to provide education, support and connection to respite care and community services.

“Work on the FASD Strategic Action Plan is well underway, as well as the prevalence study planned to begin in mid-2025.

“Our goal is for New Zealand to be a place where the prevalence of FASD and its impacts are well understood, individuals and families with FASD are well supported and women are supported to have alcohol-free pregnancies.”

For more information on the FASD prevention campaign visit www.futurewithin.co.nz

Note:

The FASD prevention campaign is one of several initiatives announced this year take action on FASD, including:

Publishing new FASD clinical diagnostic guidelines tailored to New Zealand.

Offering health professionals training to 30 health professionals to use the new diagnostic guidelines.

Establishing a community-led FASD Pilot Programme to provide support to families and caregivers affected by FASD.

Revitalising the existing FASD Strategic Action Plan to ensure a coordinated, system-wide approach to tackling FASD.

Undertaking an FASD prevalence study, to understand the true nature of the challenge FASD presents in New Zealand.

Providing structured education for clinical and community settings to grow FASD awareness and capacity in communities and across health, disability and social services.

A total of $6.85 million in funding has been allocated to date from the Alcohol Levy.

Of that, $1 million will be spent on the FASD prevention campaign, including a pre- and post-campaign evaluation to determine the impact of this initiative.

