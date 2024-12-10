Applications Open For Mental Wellbeing Campaigns

Hon Matt Doocey

Minister for Mental Health

Mental Health Minister Matt Doocey announced that applications will open today for the $5 million Mental Health Promotion Fund for organisations to run campaigns that promote mental wellbeing while at the Digital Mental Health Summit.

“Strengthening the focus on prevention and early intervention is one of my key priorities. Our Government is driving this shift by setting a target for 25 per cent of mental health and addiction funding to be invested in prevention and early intervention,” says Mr Doocey.

“Through mental health promotion, we aim to encourage resilience and mental wellness, empowering people to look after their own wellbeing and support others in doing the same.

“My vision is for a comprehensive mental health and addiction continuum that begins with mental health promotion, where people have access to education that not only increases awareness but also teaches vital resilience skills for better managing life’s challenges.

“The funding announced today is open to all organisations, including NGOs. As I have said before, the sector is uniquely equipped to understand and respond to the needs of the community – this initiative provides the support to turn their insights into solutions.

“This Government is clear that alongside improving access to mental health and addiction support and growing the workforce, there must also be an increased focus on mental well-being promotion, creating a stronger foundation to reduce long-term mental health challenges through prevention and early intervention.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“It was fitting to announce the promotion fund at the inaugural Digital Mental Health Summit in Parliament. In an increasingly digital world, online services have an important part to play in increasing access to mental health support.

“This announcement is one of many already made in the last twelve months that will improve the mental wellbeing of New Zealanders. Our Community Sector Innovation Fund, funding for Gumboot Friday, Peer Support Workers in emergency departments, crisis cafes and more are all helping to support the Mental wellness of New Zealanders.”

The application process is open until the 10 February 2025 with contracts expected to be in place by April 2025.

© Scoop Media

