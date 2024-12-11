Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Nicola Willis’ Smaller Ferries Will Cost More

Wednesday, 11 December 2024, 1:32 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Labour Party

After wasting a year, Nicola Willis has delivered a worse deal for the Cook Strait ferries that will end up being more expensive and take longer to arrive.

“For someone who rates their own fiscal management, Nicola Willis has botched the ferries deal,” Labour finance spokesperson Barbara Edmonds said.

“She has taken a whole year to come up with smaller ferries that are going to cost the country more money in the long run. The portside infrastructure will still have to be built, she’s just burdening future New Zealanders with the cost.

“Nicola Willis came into Government and immediately rolled back the ferries deal with no plan B. It was a knee-jerk reaction and Kiwi companies and taxpayers will pay the price.

“This Government is making decisions that will fail future generations. It talks about good infrastructure planning with one hand while running down our infrastructure just to make a political point with the other.

“Nicola Willis’ legacy will be New Zealanders waiting years longer for smaller and lower quality ships and hiked costs to exit the existing contract.

“We are now at the end of the queue for new ships as procurement hasn’t even started. 2026 should have been the year for the delivery of new ferries, instead this government’s deal making means we will have no ferries, just a big bill for the cancellation costs.

“Cancelling the order for two rail-enabled Cook Strait ferries has already cost KiwiRail half a billion dollars in sunk costs and it will likely be hundreds of millions more to break the contract.

“Choosing to go ahead with ferries that are not rail-enabled would mean higher costs for ports, freight companies and consumers.

“Nicola Willis botched this deal from the moment she was in the captain’s chair. It was just the beginning of the poor choices she’s made over the past year,” Barbara Edmonds said.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Labour Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 