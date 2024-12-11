Bill To Sanction Unlawful Occupation Of Palestine

Green Party co-leader Chlöe Swarbrick has today launched a Member’s Bill to sanction Israel for its unlawful presence in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, as the All Out For Gaza rally reaches Parliament.

“Our Parliament can and must act to stop merciless violence against the Palestinian people on their own land,” says Chlöe Swarbrick.

“The bare minimum people should expect from their representatives is to put substance behind words. In September, Aotearoa stood with 123 UN Member States to support a resolution calling for sanctions against those responsible for ‘unlawful presence in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including in relation to settler violence.’

“We have drafted a Bill to do just that. We are asking every single Member of Parliament to reflect on their conscience and support these actions in a cross-partisan demonstration of our country’s commitment to justice, peace and freedom for all people.

“I am deeply grateful to have already had confirmation from Te Pāti Māori that all of their MPs will support this Bill and know that Labour MPs are actively considering it too.

“I hope Government party leaders will allow their MPs to, at the very least, exercise their consciences because I know that many believe in their hearts - and have heard loud and clear from their constituents - that this is the right thing to do.

“As we head into Christmas, we know we are lucky to live in a part of the world that allows us to safely take time out and connect with our friends and whānau. This is not a basic comfort afforded to Palestinians living in their homelands illegally and brutally occupied by Israeli forces.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“Our Parliament unanimously passed an almost identical Act in support of Ukraine and we can and should do it for Palestine.

“This Christmas, Aotearoa New Zealand can and should stand firmly and clearly for liberation, freedom and justice for all peoples,” says Chlöe Swarbrick.

Notes:

In the tenth emergency session of the United Nations General Assembly on 18 September 2024, NZ joined 123 other member states in supporting United Nations General Assembly Resolution ES-10/24 “Advisory opinion of the International Court of Justice on the legal consequences arising from Israel's policies and practices in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and from the illegality of Israel's continued presence in the Occupied Palestinian Territory”.

This resolution affirmed the advisory opinion of the International Court of Justice regarding Israel’s actions and presence in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, called upon all states to comply with their obligations under international law, and, amongst other actions, called upon all States to implement sanctions, including travel bans and asset freezes, against natural and legal persons engaged in the maintenance of Israel’s unlawful presence in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including in relation to settler violence.

This Bill implements a sanctions framework, duplicating the Russia Sanctions Act, to allow sanctions to be imposed by the Government against Israel in response to Israel’s unlawful presence in the Occupied Palestinian Territory.

The Bill implements some initial sanctions against Israeli Ministers, Israeli MPs who have supported the occupation, and military leadership, as well as sanctions on assets and services relating to arms and assets and services that are of economic or strategic importance to Israel.

Read Member’s Bill here.

© Scoop Media

