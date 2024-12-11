Thai Foreign Minister To Visit

Rt Hon Winston Peters

Minister of Foreign Affairs

Thailand’s Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa will visit New Zealand this week, Foreign Minister Winston Peters has announced.

“Thailand is an important economic and security partner for New Zealand in Southeast Asia,” Mr Peters says. “The visit is another important step as our two countries work to lift our relationship to a ‘Strategic Partnership’ by 2026.”

“Minister Maris is a former Ambassador to New Zealand, so has a unique, first-hand understanding of the value of our partnership.”

While in New Zealand, Minister Maris will also meet with Trade Minister Todd McClay and Climate Change Minister Simon Watts.

Minister Maris arrives on Thursday and departs on Sunday.

