Food And Fibre Sector Set To Break Records

Thursday, 12 December 2024, 8:27 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Todd McClay
Minister of Agriculture
Minister of Forestry

New Zealand’s food and fibre exports are forecast to hit $56.9 billion by 30 June 2025 and climb to a record $58.3 billion the following year, showcasing the strength and resilience of the sector, Agriculture and Forestry Minister Todd McClay announced today.

“The hard work and innovation of our world leading farmers, growers, fishers, foresters and processors are driving these exceptional results,” Mr McClay says.

“Strong global demand and healthy prices in key markets are positioning our food and fibre exports for record growth.”

Dairy exports are forecast to grow by 10 per cent to $25.5 billion in the year to 30 June 2025, driven by tight global supply and higher prices. Meat and wool revenues are expected to rise slightly to $11.4 billion as demand strengthens and global beef supplies tighten.

Horticulture continues to surge, with export revenue projected to reach a record $8.0 billion in the year to 30 June 2025, a 12 per cent increase. Kiwifruit exports are set to exceed $3 billion for the first time, reflecting strong international demand for New Zealand’s premium produce.

Forestry export revenue is expected to rebound 4 per cent to $6.0 billion this year, recovering from domestic supply-side disruptions and slow global demand. Renewed engagement and increased building activity in China is also set to drive higher demand for logs and processed wood products.

“The primary sector is the backbone of our economy and will continue to play a key role in achieving our ambitious target of doubling exports by value in 10 years.

“To drive this growth the Government has moved swiftly to remove regulations hampering the sector’s success. Already we’ve rolled out a comprehensive package of changes to reduce costs for farmers, drive productivity, slash red tape, streamline approvals, and secure trade deals that increase market access and boost returns,” Mr McClay says.

“Now more than ever global consumers are demanding high-quality, safe, and sustainable food and fibre products and New Zealand producers are well placed to provide this.”

The Government’s agricultural team of Agriculture and Forestry Minister Todd McClay, Biosecurity, Food Safety, and Animal Welfare Minister Andrew Hoggard, Rural Communities Minister Mark Patterson, and associate Agricultural Minister Nicola Grigg are working tirelessly to ensure the primary sector remains well supported and at the forefront of innovation. 

Today’s export forecasts were released in the latest Situation and Outlook for Primary Industries (SOPI) report, available on the Ministry for Primary Industries’ website.

