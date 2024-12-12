National Party Urged To Support Modern Slavery Legislation

Labour is urging the Prime Minister to walk the talk and support legislation combating modern slavery.

“Christopher Luxon said modern slavery was an issue he would march in the streets for – well here’s his chance,” Labour’s workplace relations and safety spokesperson Camilla Belich said.

“A bill drafted by team of independent legal experts released today is ready for immediate introduction to Parliament - all it is waiting on is National.

“The bill would speed up progress on modern slavery laws and offer a comprehensive solution to combat human trafficking and modern slavery.

“It is hoped with support from both National and Labour MPs the bill could be introduced in the first sitting of Parliament in 2025, as bills that have support of 61 non-executive members can bypass the ballot process.

“Labour strongly supports legislation that tackles the exploitation of people in our country and abroad. The bill sets out clear steps for New Zealand to take a stand against modern slavery, it’s well overdue.

“Earlier this year Chris Hipkins wrote to the Prime Minister offering Labour’s support on legislation. It’s time National took action.

The Combatting Trafficking in Persons and Modern Day Forms of Slavery Bill was drafted by the Modern Slavery and Trafficking Expert Practitioners Group (MSTEP), which includes criminal and regulatory barrister Jacob Parry, ANZ’s ESG Lead Rebecca Kingi, and World Vision’s Head of Advocacy and Justice Rebekah Armstrong.

“Businesses have long called for a clear framework to address modern slavery, both to protect workers and to ensure that New Zealand companies remain competitive in the global market. If we do not act, we risk being left behind by other countries that are already putting in place measures to combat modern slavery,” Camilla Belich said.

