Karen Walker And Keven Mealamu Join CNZ Board

Hon Paul Goldsmith

Minister for Arts, Culture & Heritage

Fashion designer Karen Walker CNZM and former All Black Keven Mealamu MNZM have been appointed to the Creative New Zealand Board, Arts Minister Paul Goldsmith says.

“I am excited to have these two highly respected individuals join Creative New Zealand, who will undoubtedly add great experience and perspectives to New Zealand’s leading arts body.

“Ms Walker CNZM is a fashion legend with decades of fashion and business acumen. Her combination of international business experience and creative expression will be an asset. “Keven Mealamu MNZM is a former All Black with a passion for the arts. He brings arts experience through his time illustrating children’s books for charity and his work as an ambassador for Te Tumu Toi the Arts Foundation.

“Hilary Poole has also been reappointed and will continue to share her 25 years of leadership and governance experience with Creative New Zealand .

“I am confident that these appointments will set the stage for the success for years to come.

“I acknowledge outgoing member Ane Tonga for her service on the board over the past three years.”

