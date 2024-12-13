Greens Stand In Solidarity With Whakaata Māori On Sad Day

The loss of 27 kaimahi at Whakaata Māori and the end of its daily news bulletin is a sad day for Māori media and another step backwards for Te Tiriti o Waitangi justice.

“Today marks a sad day for Whakaata Māori, Māori storytelling and Te Tiriti o Waitangi," says Green Party’s Media and Communications spokesperson Hūhana Lyndon.

“The establishment of Whakaata Māori twenty years ago was an integral step towards the revitalisation of te reo Māori, and the Government adhering to its responsibility to uplift and promote te reo Māori as a taonga. Today is a devastating day for Māori media and for the media broadcasting sector at large. Today we see a further, rampant regression for Te Tiriti o Waitangi justice under this Government.

“Māori are renowned storytellers. Whakaata Māori has allowed Māori stories to be told by Māori, for Māori and all communities, throughout 20 years of uninterrupted programming. This Government is failing in its obligations to actively protect Māori stories, and once again undermining the founding agreement this nation was built on.

“It’s not too late for the Government to do the right thing. We call on the Minister of Māori Development Tama Potaka and the Minister for Media and Communications Paul Goldsmith to honour Te Tiriti o Waitangi by supporting Whakaata Māori, and providing Māori stories with the platform they deserve.

“The Green Party recognises the significant contribution of Whakaata Māori in influencing how Māori perceive themselves and how the world perceives Māori. We would commit to Whakaata Māori having adequate long-term funding to remain independent, and financially secure,” says Hūhana Lyndon.

