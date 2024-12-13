Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Parliament

Supporting Safe, Secure, Responsible Use Of Space

Friday, 13 December 2024, 11:31 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Judith Collins KC
Minister for Space

New legislation to manage risks posed by ground-based space infrastructure will be introduced next year, Space Minister Judith Collins says.

“Ground-based space infrastructure are the systems on Earth that carry out tracking and control of spacecraft, space surveillance, and the transfer of data to and from spacecraft,” Ms Collins says.

“They present important commercial and defence opportunities for New Zealand and we are therefore working to establish a regulatory regime for this infrastructure to support New Zealand’s interest in the safe, secure and responsible use of space.

“The new regulations are intended to prevent the establishment or use of ground-based space infrastructure in New Zealand by entities that do not share our values or interests,” Ms Collins says.

“The New Zealand Security Intelligence Service has found some proposals by entities seeking to develop space infrastructure in New Zealand had the ability to assist foreign military activity that could have harmed New Zealand’s interests, despite claiming to be for civilian purposes.

“The new regulatory regime will be targeted to capture only ground-based space infrastructure that pose risks to New Zealand’s national security and broader national interests,” Ms Collins says.

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) is leading the development of the regulations. They will apply to all ground-based space infrastructure in New Zealand that is in scope, including those already established.

Legislation is expected to be introduced next year.

