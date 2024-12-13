Sue Brake Appointed To Guardians NZ Board

Hon Nicola Willis

Minister of Finance

Finance industry veteran Sue Brake has been appointed to the Guardians of New Zealand Superannuation Board, while the chair of the board, John Williamson, has been re-appointed, Finance Minister Nicola Willis announced today.

“Sue Brake brings more than two decades of experience in investment management, governance and strategic advice and I look forward to seeing her contribution to Guardians of New Zealand Superannuation,” Nicola Willis says.

Sue Brake has previously been the Chief Investment Officer at Australia’s Future Fund, and has held roles at the New Zealand Super Fund, the Monetary Authority of Singapore and the International Monetary Fund.

John Williamson will also continue in his role as Chair of the Board for a further year, until September 30 2026.

Nicola Willis says John Williamson’s reappointment reflects his strong contribution.

Guardians of New Zealand Superannuation manages and administers the New Zealand Superannuation Fund, which holds a portfolio of investments which assist in the cost of New Zealand Superannuation.

