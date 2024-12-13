Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Local MPs Welcome Manawatū Tolling Decision

Friday, 13 December 2024, 1:23 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

The Government's decision not to toll the Manawatū Tararua Highway has been welcomed by Rangitīkei MP Suze Redmayne and Wairarapa MP Mike Butterick.

“It has been encouraging to see locals and businesses take part in a robust consultation process on the tolling proposal for the new Manawatū Tararua Highway,” Ms Redmayne says.

“As local MPs, we have actively engaged with our communities and worked closely with Transport Minister Simeon Brown to ensure the wide range of local views were heard and considered.”

“The Government’s decision provides certainty to those who live and work between Woodville and Ashhurst. We look forward to the community having access to a state-of-the-art highway from mid-2025,” Mr Butterick says.

“We’re excited about the new Manawatū Tararua Highway which will bring significant benefits to our region. This critical four-lane motorway over the hills, which was initiated under the previous National Government, will enable locals, businesses, and visitors to our region to get where they want to go, quickly and safely.”

“The Manawatū Tararua Highway will be a game-changer for our region, and it’s great to see the Government’s commitment to delivering for our region,” Ms Redmayne says.

The Government has confirmed that tolling will not be applied to the new Manawatū Tararua Highway as late consultation and timing constraints meant it would not be cost-effective to implement tolling until well after the highway’s completion, placing it outside the Government’s expectations for tolling new roads.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand National Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 