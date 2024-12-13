Local MPs Welcome Manawatū Tolling Decision

The Government's decision not to toll the Manawatū Tararua Highway has been welcomed by Rangitīkei MP Suze Redmayne and Wairarapa MP Mike Butterick.

“It has been encouraging to see locals and businesses take part in a robust consultation process on the tolling proposal for the new Manawatū Tararua Highway,” Ms Redmayne says.

“As local MPs, we have actively engaged with our communities and worked closely with Transport Minister Simeon Brown to ensure the wide range of local views were heard and considered.”

“The Government’s decision provides certainty to those who live and work between Woodville and Ashhurst. We look forward to the community having access to a state-of-the-art highway from mid-2025,” Mr Butterick says.

“We’re excited about the new Manawatū Tararua Highway which will bring significant benefits to our region. This critical four-lane motorway over the hills, which was initiated under the previous National Government, will enable locals, businesses, and visitors to our region to get where they want to go, quickly and safely.”

“The Manawatū Tararua Highway will be a game-changer for our region, and it’s great to see the Government’s commitment to delivering for our region,” Ms Redmayne says.

The Government has confirmed that tolling will not be applied to the new Manawatū Tararua Highway as late consultation and timing constraints meant it would not be cost-effective to implement tolling until well after the highway’s completion, placing it outside the Government’s expectations for tolling new roads.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

