New Appointments To The Sport NZ Board

Hon Chris Bishop

Minister for Sport and Recreation

Four new board members have been appointed to the board of Sport and Recreation New Zealand (Sport NZ), Sport and Recreation Minister Chris Bishop says.

“Megan Campbell, John Fiso (ONZM), Kathryn Irving and Ken Laban will collectively bring strong governance experience in the community, sporting and recreational sectors to the board,” Mr Bishop says.

“The current chair, Raewyn Lovett (ONZM), and deputy chair, Duane Kale (ONZM), have been reappointed to ensure continuity and stability in the organisation. Robyn Cockburn has also been reappointed as a member.

“Sport NZ’s role in the active recreation and sport system includes investing government funds into sporting organisations across New Zealand and promoting the importance of being physically active as a means of staying healthy, as well as developing national policies and strategies for active recreation and sport.

“These new appointments will provide strong organisational leadership to Sport NZ so they can fulfil this role efficiently and effectively, and get more Kiwis into some form of physical activity.

“I thank the outgoing board members Dame Farah Palmer, Rakesh Naidoo, Suri Bartlett and Beatrice Faumuina for their work.”

Further appointments to the board will be made in the new year.

Notes:

Megan Campbell of Hamilton is an experienced board member, trustee and governance advisor. She brings a wealth of governance experience in the sport, health and education sectors to the Sport NZ board. Her sports governance experience includes more than three years as a Trustee at Sport Waikato and as Chair of the Home of Cycling Trust.

Ms Campbell is currently Chair of Rototuna Indoor Recreation Centre Trust, a board member of the Changing Minds Charitable Trust and Northern Health School, and a Member of the notifications and complaints committee of the Psychotherapists Board of Aotearoa New Zealand.

John Fiso (ONZM) of Wellington has extensive governance experience, particularly in the education sector. He was made an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit in 2016 for his services to Education, Sport, and the Pacific Community. He is a former national representative in volleyball and delegation lead for national teams.

Mr Fiso’s former governance roles include being Chair of New Zealand Universities and Student Rugby League Board and as a board member of Volleyball New Zealand where he contributed to a national volleyball strategy. He is currently Chair of Fiso Investment Group, Whitby Collegiate School, and Pacific Health Trust.

Ken Laban of Wellington is a well-respected New Zealand rugby league coach, player, broadcaster and Regional Councillor. He has significant governance experience in the sport sector and longstanding experience in local government.

Mr Laban has been a Councillor of the Greater Wellington Regional Council for the Te Awa Kairangi ki Tai / Lower Hutt constituency since 2013. He maintains several governance positions in the sporting sector, including in rugby league where he was a notable player in earlier years.

Kathryn Irving of Taranaki has spent her career driving commercial sustainability within sports organisations. She brings a wealth of governance and operational experience including time at the New Zealand Olympic Committee and, more recently, for University and Tertiary Sport New Zealand.

Ms Irving has a thorough understanding of the sports and recreation sector with more than 15 years' experience across policy, sponsorship, funding, marketing, event management and governance.

