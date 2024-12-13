Next Phase Of Whangārei Hospital Development Underway

Hon Dr Shane Reti

Minister of Health

The next phase of the Whangārei Hospital redevelopment is underway, with Health Minister Dr Shane Reti breaking ground on the new child health centre.

Dr Reti says the $35 million unit, Tira Ora, replaces the existing children’s clinic with a modern, fit-for-purpose facility which will provide significantly more capacity and comfort for patients and staff.

“This is an important next step in the overall Whangārei Hospital redevelopment – a significant project to improve health infrastructure in Northland,” says Dr Reti.

“A new child health centre will allow paediatricians, physiotherapists, nurses, and other staff to provide quality care for children and their families in a comfortable, functional, fit-for-purpose space.

“The facility will have eight consult rooms, four treatment rooms, and support spaces such as playrooms and a gym.

“Tira Ora is also deliberately located close to the maternity services in Te Kotuku, which opened earlier this year, so it can be connected by a bridge for easy access between the two facilities. Together, these will create a child and youth services hub.

“The child health centre will allow us to keep up with the region’s growing population by helping future-proof Northland’s health network, providing accessible, outpatient services for the community.”

Construction will begin on the site in January and is expected to be completed in mid-2026.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

The Whangārei Hospital redevelopment, Pihi Kaha, is a two-stage project, delivering four buildings.

Stage 1 of the project, which has a total of $759 million in funding, includes the recently-completed Whānau House, the child health centre announced today and a new acute services building, which is now in design.

Dr Reti says staging hospital developments with a series of smaller builds will help deliver new health infrastructure sooner, with greater certainty and on budget.

“Sequencing and staging a build on a hospital campus like this will add capacity more quickly and allow the health system to build the right workforce to staff new or expanded facilities.

“This is a win-win. Staff can provide patients with the latest models of care sooner in modern facilities. It minimises disruption, and it is more do-able from a construction, budget and workforce point of view.

“This Government is progressing its programme to rebuild and strengthen New Zealand’s hospitals and health infrastructure, including proposed staged builds for hospital upgrades such as the Nelson Hospital upgrade.

“By ensuring our health infrastructure is up-to-date and fit-for-purpose, it means all New Zealanders will be able to enjoy and rely on better access to the health services they need,” said Dr Reti.

Notes:

The Whangārei Hospital Redevelopment is to be completed in two stages:

Stage 1 – Whānau House, Child Health Centre Tira Ora, and an Acute Services Building.

– Whānau House, Child Health Centre Tira Ora, and an Acute Services Building. Stage 2 – a Ward Tower, which will include an acute assessment area and four medical-surgical wards.

Whānau House has 5 bedrooms with space for up to 20 family members and supporting amenity spaces. It provides emergency accommodation, so parents can stay on site when they have babies or children in longer term care or a whānau member admitted on a ward at the hospital and need to be close by.

The Acute Services Building will include: Emergency Department, ICU, Coronary Care Unit, Cardiac Catheter Lab, Operating Theatres, Acute Radiology, Whare cultural zone, support services, and a rooftop helipad.

© Scoop Media

