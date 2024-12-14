Low-emission Hydrogen Plan Released

Hon Simeon Brown

Minister for Energy

Hon Simon Watts

Minister of Climate Change

The Government has released a Hydrogen Action Plan which sets out key steps to unlock private sector investment in hydrogen energy and support New Zealand’s transition to a low-emissions economy, Energy Minister Simeon Brown and Climate Change Minister Simon Watts announced today.

“New Zealand is fortunate to have abundant renewable energy potential, which provides a strong foundation to electrify much of our economy,” Mr Brown says.

“However, some parts of the economy are not practical or possible to electrify, such as heavy transport and industry – this is where hydrogen could take a major role in reducing emissions while keeping our economy growing.

“The Government is committed to enabling the hydrogen sector to be part of our energy mix through removing regulatory barriers and supporting international trade and investment.

“The Action Plan sets out the actions the Government is taking to lower regulatory barriers and enable industry to further develop hydrogen energy solutions which will help power Kiwi businesses into the future.”

The Action Plan focuses on four priority areas:

Creating an enabling regulatory environment

Reducing barriers for consenting hydrogen projects through Electrify NZ and RMA reform work programmes.

Promoting a cost-effective and market-led transition to a low-emissions economy.

Supporting access to international investment and markets.

The Hydrogen Action Plan delivers against one of the priorities in the coalition agreement between the National and New Zealand First parties to plan for transitional low carbon goals, including the infrastructure needed to increase the use of methanol and hydrogen to achieve sovereign fuel resilience.

Climate Change Minister Simon Watts says that hydrogen has potential to reduce New Zealand’s greenhouse gas emissions, particularly in hard-to-abate industries.

“Affordable and abundant clean energy is a key pillar to the Government’s climate strategy. Hydrogen could play a key role alongside the increasing electrification of our economy to help reduce our emissions and meet our climate change goals,” Mr Watts says.

“I am excited by hydrogen’s potential to support New Zealand’s transition to a low-emission economy, and I look forward to continuing to engage with the sector on hydrogen opportunities for New Zealand.”

