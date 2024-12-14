Trade Minister To Visit India

Hon Todd McClay

Minister for Trade

Trade Minister Todd McClay will travel to New Delhi on 15 December to continue strengthening New Zealand’s relationship with India.

Mr McClay will meet with his counterpart, Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal. He will also meet with senior members of the Indian business community.

“India is an important partner for New Zealand. The Government is committed to stepping up all aspects of our relationship, including opportunities to enhance two-way trade,” Mr McClay says.

“Over the past 12 months, I have developed a strong relationship with Minister Goyal. I look forward to meeting him again to continue discussing opportunities for both our countries.”

