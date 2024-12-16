Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Ministers Recognise Health Volunteers

Monday, 16 December 2024, 12:06 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Dr Shane Reti
Minister of Health
Hon Matt Doocey
Minister for Mental Health

Seven outstanding individuals and organisations have been recognised in the 2024 Minister of Health Volunteer Awards.

The recipients hail from across the country, and range in age from 17 to 90 years old.

Their work includes leading exercise groups for people with lung conditions, school students supporting disabled people, and the creation of a support group for Pasifika people with Parkinsons.

Minister of Health Dr Shane Reti has acknowledged all winners, as well as other volunteers across New Zealand.

“Since 2013, the Minister of Health Volunteer Awards have given us an opportunity to celebrate and acknowledge our incredible health volunteers.

“Across the country, thousands of New Zealanders support others in their communities through volunteering. Patients, staff and the whole health system benefit from their efforts.”

The 2024 Minister of Health Volunteer Award categories are Health Care Provider Service, Community/NGO Health, Māori Health Service, Pacific Health Service, Youth Health Volunteer, Long Service, and Mental Health and Addiction Service.

The Mental Health and Addiction Service category was added for the first time this year, aligning with the Government’s priority to increase mental health and addiction support.

“As New Zealand’s first Mental Health Minister, I am really pleased to see people recognised for their volunteer work in this space,” says Mental Health Minister Matt Doocey.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“I have seen first-hand the difference they make.”

Winners will be recognised with an event at Parliament early next year.

“Minister Doocey and I look forward to meeting the winners, so we can personally thank them for their important contributions,” says Dr Reti.

CategoryWinnerRegion
Health Care Provider Service Award Tarihira Anaru, Better Breathing VolunteerChristchurch
Community/NGO Health Award Cancer Society Oncology Hosts (known as the yellow shirts)Nationwide
Māori Health Service Award Te Whare Manaaki Team at Hauiti HauoraTolaga Bay
Pacific Health Service AwardAloese Lefono, Pasifika Parkinson’s Support GroupAuckland
Mental Health and Addiction Service AwardTanja Collinge, Volunteer Cook at Red Door RecoveryWellington
Youth Health Volunteer AwardHohepa Student VolunteersChristchurch
Long Service AwardTrevor Johns, Hato Hone St John Volunteer DriverRotorua

More information on the awards can be found on the Health NZ website

https://www.tewhatuora.govt.nz/corporate-information/our-health-system/volunteering/minister-of-health-volunteer-awards

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, and access exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 