Govt Breaks Promise On EV Chargers

Monday, 16 December 2024, 2:50 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Labour Party

The Government has failed to keep its promise to ‘super charge’ the EV network, delivering just 292 chargers - less than half of the 670 chargers needed to meet its target.

“We can add this failure to the long list of ways the Government has undone progress towards a low-carbon, sustainable economy on which New Zealanders’ jobs and livelihoods depend,” Labour energy and climate spokesperson Megan Woods said.

“National missing its own self-imposed first target to install 670 chargers this year is yet another broken promise from this government.

“They have promised so much but delivered so little.

“National has cut $3 billion from climate initiatives, scrapped the clean car discount, repealed the ban on oil and gas exploration, prioritised destructive sea-bed mining over offshore wind electricity generation, and scrapped funding that helped big emitters transition to renewable energy.

“The Government talks a big game about reducing emissions but repeatedly undoes effective programmes, taking New Zealand backwards,” Megan Woods said.

