Luxon’s ‘Localism’ Strikes Again

The Government has used its final post-Cabinet press conference of the year to punch down on local government without offering any credible solutions to the issues our councils are facing.

“Our self-styled CEO Prime Minister is micromanaging our councils into austerity,” says the Green Party’s spokesperson on Local Government, Celia Wade Brown.

“Our councils should be supported to empower our communities, particularly in the face of climate change and the natural disasters that come with it.

“However, this Government has persistently punched down on councils and the communities they are charged with looking after. The reality is that we have one of the most centralised systems of government in the world, where over decades councils have been deprived of the resources and tools they need to properly serve their communities. This has to change.

“Today’s announcement makes it clear that ‘Luxon localism’ has nothing to do with supporting local democracy but everything to do with dictating from the top down what communities should think is important.

“Tearing the four wellbeings from the heart of local government will erode the accountability councils have to the communities they have been elected to serve.

“Wellbeing is not an abstract nice-to-have, community centres, libraries and sport fields are fundamental to the health of our communities. Councils are far closer to these everyday needs than the Luxon's of this world who are "wealthy and sorted".

“Having the Government define core activities also shortcuts local democracy and limits the influence people can have in their communities.

“The Government needs to stop dictating policy to councils and instead work with our communities in achieving the change they need. The Green Party would ensure councils are properly resourced to serve their communities,” says Celia Wade-Brown.

