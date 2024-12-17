One-stop Shop Fast-track Bill Passes Third Reading

Hon Chris Bishop

Minister for RMA Reform

Hon Shane Jones

Minister for Regional Development

The coalition Government’s new one-stop shop fast-track consenting regime for regionally and nationally significant projects will help rebuild the New Zealand economy, say RMA Reform Minister Chris Bishop and Minister for Regional Development Shane Jones.

The Fast-track Approvals Bill passed its third reading in Parliament today. Applications for projects to be considered using the new Fast Track regime will be accepted from 7 February.

“The Fast-track Approvals Bill, part of the coalition agreement between National and NZ First, will cut through the thicket of red and green tape holding New Zealand back,” Mr Bishop says.

“New Zealand has an infrastructure deficit, a housing crisis, and an energy shortage. Fast-track will be a huge step forward toward addressing this trifecta of challenges for government and the private sector alike.

“For too long New Zealanders have had to put up with overly restrictive planning rules that stifle much-needed economic growth. The Coalition Government is cutting through the jumble of consenting processes so we can deliver new infrastructure up and down the country, grow our economy, and provide much-needed new jobs for the regions.

“Consenting major projects in New Zealand takes far too long and is far too expensive. A recent report by the Infrastructure Commission shows that the cost of consenting infrastructure projects has increased by 70 per cent since 2014, and the time it takes to get consent has increased by as much as 150 per cent over the same period.

“The Bill contains a list of 149 regional and national projects selected through a robust process including an assessment process run by an independent advisory group.

“The list of 149 projects includes 44 housing developments which, if all are consented by expert panels, will enable up to 55,000 new homes in New Zealand’s major growth centres and across our regions, playing a significant part in addressing New Zealand’s housing crisis,” Mr Bishop says.

“The 43 infrastructure projects on the list will help to address our infrastructure deficit and result in at least 180km of new road, rail and public transport routes. Having these projects fast-tracked will mean we can continue moving at pace to deliver a new generation of Roads of National and Regional Significance (RoNS and RoRS) for New Zealand to support economic growth and get people and freight to where they want to go, quickly and safely. The eight quarrying projects on the list will help to enable these and other future infrastructure projects.”

“As the Regional Development Minister I am looking forward to seeing the change this bill is going to make in our provinces,” Mr Jones says.

“Our regional economies are stagnating and the kick-start this bill is going to give them cannot be overestimated. This legislation is absolutely crucial if we are going to modernise our economy and gain some real traction in its recovery.

“It has been heartening to see the support for the changes this legislation makes to our consenting regime and the enthusiasm with which applications have been made. There is a real recognition among industries and businesses that this is a Government serious about breathing life into the economy at a time it very much needs it.”

The 11 mining projects on the list will support the Government’s aim to double the value of mineral exports to $2 billion by 2035, extracting coal, gold, iron sands and mineral sands. They will also boost regional and national GDP and increase highly skilled, highly paid jobs in the regions and other benefits such as new and better infrastructure.

“The list also includes 22 renewable electricity projects that will improve our energy security and electrify New Zealand’s economy. If all 22 of these projects are consented and delivered, they will contribute an additional 3GW of generation capacity. By comparison, Auckland’s historic peak demand is about 2GW,” Mr Jones says.

From 7 February 2025, these projects will be able to apply to the Environmental Protection Agency to have an expert panel assess the project, decide whether to consent it, and apply any relevant conditions.

Other projects will also be able to apply from 7 February. Their application will go to the Minister of Infrastructure for consideration, which includes inviting written comments from the Minister for the Environment and any other Ministers with relevant portfolios, before deciding whether to refer the project for fast-track.

