Gene Technology Bill Passes First Reading

Hon Judith Collins KC

Minister of Science, Innovation and Technology

New Zealand is one step closer to reaping the benefits of gene technology with the passing of the first reading of the Gene Technology Bill, Science, Innovation and Technology Minister Judith Collins says.

“This legislation will end New Zealand’s near 30-year ban on gene technology outside the lab and is a major milestone in modernising our laws to unlock the potential of science,” Ms Collins says.

“Gene technology can deliver enormous benefits for New Zealand, including access to better cancer treatments, and increased productivity for farmers through such things as disease-resistant and drought-resistant grasses and tools to help meet emissions targets. This all adds up to greater economic gains for the country as a whole.

“Restrictive rules and time-consuming processes have made research outside the lab almost impossible, and these changes will allow New Zealand to catch up to global best practice.

“The Gene Technology Bill will enable science to grow and ensure gene technologies are managed proportionate to their risk.”

The legislation is based on Australia’s Gene Technology Act 2000 and modified to work here in New Zealand. Like Australia, a regulator will be established to manage potential risks to human health and the environment.

The regulator will operate out of the Environmental Protection Authority and the new regime is expected to be fully operational by the end of 2025.

“New Zealanders will get the chance to have their say during the full select committee process that will open shortly and run for six months,” Ms Collins says.

